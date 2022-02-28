Delhi Metro to Operate Without Restrictions From Today - Here's All You Need to Know

In the wake of the recent guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that Metro trains in Delhi will now be running with 100 per cent seating and standing capacity.

The DMRC has said that all gates of metro stations will be open to facilitate passenger entry throughout the day. “However, passengers are advised to follow Covid appropriate behaviour for their own and everyone’s safety," DMRC said.

The decision to operate full capacity comes amid the state government’s decision to lift the night curfew and all Covid-induced restrictions in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had said on Friday.

In early February, ew days after the High Court termed it as absurd, the Delhi government has reversed its order making it compulsory to wear a mask while driving alone. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted announcing the decision.

The Delhi High Court Tuesday termed as absurd a Delhi government order making it compulsory to wear a mask while driving alone in the context of COVID-19 and asked why the decision was still prevailing. It is a Delhi government order, why don’t you withdraw it. It is absurd actually. You are sitting in your own car and you must wear the mask? the bench said.

