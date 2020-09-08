Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to Open 2 Years Ahead of Schedule, Save 8 Hours of Travel Time

The BJP government's ambitious project to connect Delhi with Mumbai through a signal-free expressway is on the fast track. The 1200-km long expressway is expected to cut the travel time by at least 8 hours. Currently, driving from Mumbai to Delhi or vice versa takes approximately 20-24 hours travelling through 1400-km long NH48.

However, as per estimates, the new expressway which is 1200-km long will cut travel time to just 12 hours, saving 8-10 hours in travel time. As per a report, not just travel time, the project itself is running in a fast lane and is expected to be completed in 2022, 2 years ahead of scheduled deadline of 2024.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway Nitin Gadkari is keeping a close eye on the project that will join the financial and political capitals of India and last year he mentioned that the land acquisition of the project was almost complete.

"We have allocated Rs 1 lakh crore for construction of the Delhi-Mumbai high-speed road corridor, which will connect Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. It will be the longest axis control expressway and will help agricultural and industrial growth of these states," Gadkari said.

"We have been constructing 30 km roads every day. We have completed KMP, KGP and other national highway projects, like Dwarka expressway, ring road in Delhi and the southern peripheral road (SPR) are under development," Gadkari said.

The project will have 8 lanes, will be completed in Rs 82,514 crore and will have provisions for 75 rest ways along with highway malls at 50 km intervals on either side of the expressway.

