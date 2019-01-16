Delhi-NCR Gets India's First Ever 100 Percent EV Taxi Fleet from BLU-SMART

Gensol Mobility said it has launched India's first electric vehicle (EV) taxi fleet, BLU-SMART, in Delhi-NCR with about 70 cars that will be ramped up to 400 vehicles by the end of March 2019. The company, which is in talks with various car companies such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Nissan for procuring EVs, has also invested over Rs 50 crore to set up charging infrastructure in various parts of the city."We at BLU-SMART believe that the next revolution is in the EV space... We are not a competition to current app-based cabs services (like Ola and Uber), but a mere greener alternative to them," Gensol Mobility promoter Anmol Singh Jaggi said in a statement.He added that the promoters have pumped in USD 10 million (Rs 70.92 crore) investment to fund BLU-SMART's expansion plans. BLU-SMART currently has 70 Mahindra Verito EVs on its platform with plans to scale up the number to 400 vehicles by March."We are negotiating with Tata Motors (for Tigor EV) and in the process of getting more orders from Mahindra. We are also exploring with Nissan on the possibility of bringing the Nissan Leaf onto our platform," he said. Talking about the service, Jaggi said customers would not have to pay surge pricing during peak hours."The pricing will be competitive with other players that charge about Rs 14-16 per km for compact sedans. We are starting with web booking and in another seven days, our app would be in place," he said.The company has invested over Rs 50 crore as capital expenditure and is setting up 65 stations, with each having up to 20 charging points across the NCR. BLU-SMART has already set up 18 such charging stations.