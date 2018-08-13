Delhi-NCR to Have Colour-Coded Stickers on Vehicles from October

The Supreme Court on Monday approved the plan to have colour-coded stickers on vehicles plying within the National Capital Region (NCR)According to the approval, diesel vehicles will have orange stickers pasted on their windshield while petrol and CNG vehicles will have blue stickers. The stickers may also have year of manufacturing of vehicles.The plan was prepared after Supreme Court’s amicus curiae during a hearing on Delhi’s air pollution.On July 23, the amicus had handed over a note to the bench and had said that colour-coded stickers could be pasted on vehicles to give an indication of the nature of vehicle.The amicus had said that such stickers, as used in Paris, would be more effective then having the “odd-even” vehicle rotation scheme in Delhi and it would also help in identifying older vehicles.On July 30, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (informed the Supreme Court that there was "no objection" to putting stickers on vehicles which would indicate its nature as to whether it was electric, hybrid, diesel or BS-VI compliant.A bench of the SC was apprised by Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni that there was no objection on the suggestion made in this regard by an advocate, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the air pollution matter."On stickers, the MoRTH has agreed," he told the bench and added that he has filed an affidavit in this regard."Additional Solicitor General appearing on behalf of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) says that there is no objection to the suggestion made by amicus curiae about putting stickers on the vehicles," the bench noted in its order.These issues had cropped up when the court was hearing a petition on air pollution in Delhi-national capital region (NCR). ​