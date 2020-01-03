Delhi-NCR Tops List of Indian Cities for Most Uber Rides: Report

Uber, an app-based ride-hailing platform, in December, shared its annual analysis revealing how, when and where Indians used its services the most in 2019. The report titled “How India Moved in 2019: A Year in Review” tells about the cities with the highest number of trips and pool riders. Besides, the report also throws light on popular cities abroad where Indian travellers availed Uber rides, as well as preferred holidays and dates for Uber, rides in India.

As per the report, Delhi NCR ranks at the first spot in terms of top 5 cities in India with the highest number of Uber rides in 2019, followed by Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai. Bengaluru tops the list of cities when it comes to Uber Pool rides. Delhi grabbed the second spot on this parameter, followed by Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Holi emerged as the most popular festival for Uber rides. The festival of colours is followed by Dussehra and Diwali, the festival of lights. The report also features sleepless cities of India that saw the highest percentage of trips between 2 AM to 5 AM. According to the report, Mumbai is at the top of the ladder on this front, followed by Surat, Ahmedabad, Pune and Kochi.

Delhi NCR again tops the list when it comes to cities with the highest number of Uber rides by international travellers. Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata are at the second, third, fourth and fifth spot, respectively. The report also included international cities with the highest Uber rides by travellers from India. London is ranked in the first place, followed by San Francisco, Doha, Dhaka, and Toronto.

