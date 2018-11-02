English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Offers Best Roads, Mumbaikars Prefer Public Transport, Easiest Parking in Jammu, Says Report
The report, released by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, surveyed over 43,000 respondents from 20 cities across the country.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Around 51 per cent of people in Mumbai prefer public transport over personal vehicles, Hyderabad is the front-runner in shared mobility and it is easiest to park a vehicle in Jammu, according to a report released Thursday.
As per the Ease of Mobility Index 2018, prepared by cab aggregator Ola, while Delhi offers the best surface quality to ride on, you will always find a public transit option near you in Patna as bus stops are at less than 8 minutes of walk.
The report, released by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, surveyed over 43,000 respondents from 20 cities across the country. These cities were selected based on five parameters -- scale, character, culture, economy and geography.
It said Jaipur has the best footpath condition for its pedestrians while Kochi leads the way when it comes to auto-rickshaw usage, which is at 32 per cent.
"Kolkata has the most to offer in travel choice; that too the most affordable", with public transport modes like metro, tram, bus, ferry, taxi and auto-rickshaws.
People of Bhubaneswar find public transit reliable and convenient, and Ahmedabad offers the cleanest public transport services.
When it comes to Jabalpur, women feel the safest using public transport while travel distances are the shortest in Bhopal with average trip length of 4.75 kms only, the report said.
On an average, Chennai spends less than 1 hour in transit and Surat is one of the safest cities, with minimum fatal accidents, while Bengaluru leads the way with the highest digital transactions.
One of the key findings of the report was that overall 80 per cent of citizens believe that the transport ecosystem has improved over the last five years
"Sixty per cent of respondents report using public modes of commute, signaling that integrating modes of first and last mile connectivity with mass transport could lead to improved usage," it said. "In fact, 72 per cent of the respondents believe that this integration could lead to an improved public transport ecosystem."
The report also mentions that a majority of Indians are willing to adopt electric mobility and are in agreement that electrification will reshape the transportation segment. Also, 75 per cent of respondents believe that electric vehicles could replace conventional vehicles by 2030.
Additionally, results indicate that urban mobility is going digital, with 55 per cent of commuters who use public transport owning smart cards, and over 40 per cent transact digitally while using public transport, including intermediary public transport
