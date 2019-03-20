Delhi Police Inducts Mobile Control Room Bus with Integrated Communication System

Delhi Police yesterday inducted a state-of-the-art Mobile Control Room. It is fitted with latest equipment such as Integrated Communication System (ICS), Voice logger, Wireless Radio Operator Consoles, CCTV surveillance, and DG Set Conference Room among others. pic.twitter.com/vriTVhjt3x — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019

The Delhi Police's mobile control room with all modern equipment was inducted into service on Tuesday, officials said. Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik visited the communication headquarters with other senior police officers, they said. The latest state-of-the-art Mobile Control Room has been fabricated on CNG chassis and is equipped with all necessary wireless nets to provide communication in various districts as per the requirements.The state-of-the-art Mobile Control Room is fitted with latest equipment such as Integrated Communication System (ICS), Voice logger, Wireless Radio Operator Consoles, CCTV surveillance, and DG Set Conference Room among others.The bus will act as a command centre in case of emergency and can be deployed during events like Republic/ Independence Day and other VVIP activities.With Inputs from PTI