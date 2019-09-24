Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
2-min read

Delhi Police is Penalizing Cab Drivers for Not Carrying Condoms and Nobody Knows Why

Delhi cab drivers say that while the police are unaware as to why it is necessary to carry a condom in the first-aid box, they end up being penalized for not carrying one.

News18.com

Updated:September 24, 2019, 8:44 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Police is Penalizing Cab Drivers for Not Carrying Condoms and Nobody Knows Why
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...

Ever since the Amended Motor Vehicle Act has been notified, we are getting to see all kinds of challans being issued. However, as per some Delhi cab drivers, they are being penalized by the police for not carrying condoms in their first aid box. And while safe sex is a practice that should be talked about, the reasons as to why a condom could come in handy for these cab drivers goes beyond just that.

As per the drivers, it can come be useful in scenarios like a burst pressure pipe where the condom can stop the leakage in the car for some time. In case it rains, it can cover their shoes. It can also be tourniquet in case of an injury.

 

Interestingly, the Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules (1993) mandates that every “stage carriage” and “contract carriage” should carry a first aid box. The box should have sterilized finger dressing, hand or foot dressing, two large and three small burn dressings, a bottle of 2 per cent tincture iodine, sal volatile, body dressing (one extra-large), a medicine glass and an empty bottle fitted with a dropper for the eyes. There is no mention of a condom even in the guidelines of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

As per the cab drivers, on the other hand, they are penalized by the police in case they are not carrying a condom in their first aid kit. But if they ask the police the reason for which they should be carrying one, then they are met with a laugh as even the traffic police is unaware of the reasons that makes carrying a condom necessary.

 

So while there may be a bit of confusion around the entire matter, there are two key things that should be kept in mind. First, we are yet to see a challan being issued for not carrying a condom, and second, there can never be enough talk around the importance of safe sex and a condom. And given that its use inside a first aid kit of a cab goes beyond just that, even if it is not mandated by law, it is good to see the cab drivers having it in their car.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram