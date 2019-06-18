Delhi Police Raps Gully Boy Song 'Apna Time Aayega' to Promote Road Safety - Watch Video

Director Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was one of 2019's biggest hits. The film which explored the underground hip hop scene in Mumbai resonated with youngsters from around the country with its rap song 'Apna Time Aayega' becoming a theme-song-of-sorts with the youth.

And now, a Delhi Police constable has created a rap song based on Ranveer Singh's track 'Apna Time Aayega' from Gully Boy, urging people to follow traffic rules.

In a video, shared by CNN-News18 on their official Twitter page, one can see Delhi constable Sandeep Sahi rapping to Apna Time Aayega, albeit with a few lyrical changes which show him urging people to follow traffic rules.

In the video, Sahi can be heard singing, "Kaun Bola, Humse Na Ho Payega. Kaun Bola... Sadak ki Suraksha Ki, Jeevan ki raksha ki, helmet ki, seat belt ki, niyam agar apnaega, Jeevan Khushal ban jaega. Baat meri maan, suraksha ko tu jaan, nehi to tera time aayega… (Who said we won’t be able to do it. If we follow traffic riles, our lives will be happier. Pay heed to my words, and listen to safety rules or else your time will come.)"

However, this is not the first time that the songs from Gully Boy have given fodder for thought. Earlier in the year, Smriti Irani, Ministry of Textlies, Government of India, posted a Gully Boy video with a hilarious caption earning her the moniker of being coolest minister ever. She posted a video that was captioned, "When you have missed family get-togethers and promise not to bunk again #familylife."

Not only that, the Mumbai Police, which is well known for their witty tweets, shared a meme using a dialogue from the Gully Boy trailer as well. The road safety meme used Alia Bhatt's "Mar jayega tu (you'll die)" dialogue from the film's trailer, in response to someone when they want to ride a motorcycle without wearing a helmet.

When he argues to ride a motorcycle without wearing helmet #SillyBoy pic.twitter.com/OPzycNdEAm — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 10, 2019

