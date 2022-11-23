Delhi Railway PRS System To Be Halted For Three Hours On Sunday Midnight

The Passenger Reservation System in Delhi will be disrupted for more than three hours on Sunday late at night (November 26-27). Railway officials from the Northern Zone said that services will be suspended from midnight due to online database work and updates. Due to the disruption, services like railway reservation, cancellation, charting, 139 services or customer care service, counter services, and internet booking will be halted.

The disruption will begin from 11:45 pm on November 26 till 3:15 am on November 27. In case a passenger wants to book tickets, the railways advised postponing the event or booking before the date of arrival for confirmation. No services in the Delhi Railways will be available for the period. The procedure is a part to update theIR database. Due to a lack of upgradation, the PRS system temporarily stopped the work. This hampers the work of both officials and passengers.

Lately, the Ministry of Railways informed a committee in the Parliament of the need to upgrade the PRS system. For the same, the railway board has charged the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation with this responsibility. A consultant with knowledge of the PRS system is a part of the team managed by the officials of IRCTC.

In the monsoon session of the Parliament, Radha Mohan Singh presented a report titled ‘Passenger Reservation System of Indian Railways’ to a standing committee. It observed that during 2019-2020, passengers booked more tickets online via the website than through the reservation centre site. A member of the committee claims that e-ticketing is a viable way for the majority of citizens and helps in reducing congestion at railway counters.

