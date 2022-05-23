Delhi Rains: Several Flights Diverted, Rescheduled as Hundreds of Passengers Stranded

The thunderstorm and the rain lashing down on Delhi in the early hours of Monday has resulted in delays for those travelling through Delhi International Airport. The air travelers witnessed several flights being diverted to nearby airports, like Jaipur. This has left hundreds of passengers stranded as flights are being rescheduled to avoid the turbulent Delhi skies.

Due to weather conditions in Delhi-NCR, several flights have been diverted to Jaipur and other airports: Delhi Airport sources — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2022

The situation also prompted airlines like Air India to reach out to their passengers through their social media channels and inform them of the same. Air India tweeted, “…Due to inclement weather in Delhi, flights are getting diverted & delayed. Traffic congestion on roads is also likely. Passengers are requested to keep sufficient time in hand to report for flights.”

#FlyAI :Due to inclement weather in Delhi, flights are getting diverted & delayed. Traffic congestion on roads is also likely. Passengers are requested to keep sufficient time in hand to report for flights. — Air India (@airindiain) May 23, 2022

Thunderstorm followed by heavy rains in Delhi on Monday brought down the surface temperature by 11 notches, a much-needed respite from the scorching heat in the national capital. At 8 a.m., the NowCast by India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the duststorm/thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 50-80 kmph will continue over Delhi-NCR and the adjoining region for two more hours.

According to IMD, the early morning thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and rains reported over Delhi is the first storm of moderate intensity this season.

“Summer season is considered since March 1. Today, wind gusts maximum reported were upto 70 kmph as per IGI Airport at 7 a.m. The normal occurrence days for thunderstorm at Delhi are around 12 to 14 days from March to May, while this season has been only 4 to 5 so far and these were dry thunder mostly,” said R. Jenamani, a senior IMD meteorologist.

“One of the tremendous impacts of (Monday’s) thunderstorms is drastic fall of surface temperature. From 5.40 a.m. till 7 a.m., it fell by 11 notches, from 29 to 18 degrees Celsius,” Jenamani added.

“Rains have washed all the dust off trees. It is just terrific rain with an overcast sky and it feels like the monsoon,” said Mukti Sagar, a resident of Ghaziabad.

The IMD had earlier predicted a wet spell for North-West India from May 22-24 with peak intensity on May 23. The IMD NowCast also said there would be dust storm/thunderstorm with light intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 50-80 kmph over and adjoining areas of the entire NCR.

(WITH INPUTS FROM IANS)

