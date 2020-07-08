Delhi Thieves Steal All 4 Wheels of Brand New Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos SUVs Parked at Home

The worst surprise one could get days after purchasing a new vehicle is to have its parts stolen. Recently, two car owners in Delhi have faced a similar fate recently, when all the four wheels of their newly purchased SUVs were stolen at night.







Falling prey to the incident of wheels’ theft was Raj Kumar Gupta’s Hyundai Creta and Pankaj Garg’s Kia Seltos. Both the vehicles, which are known as the top trim models with 17-inch mag wheels, were parked together. The thief stole the wheels and left the vehicle supported on the bricks.







The incident has also brought into light the issue of unsafe parking. While most cars come with automatic sensors to warn in case of such thefts, there are several other ways in which one can safeguard their vehicles, especially the wheels.







The most secure way is to park the car with guards in presence. If that is not possible, cars should be parked at the nearest distance from one’s home.

Another way is to turn the front wheels at a 45-degree angle. This makes the theft process difficult as putting a jack underneath will be a tiring job here.







Third, you can also use a set of wheel locks, quite popular in metro cities. These wheels are used by traffic police to take care of the illegally parked vehicles.







It is important to take care of one’s belongings so people can follow the tips to keep their vehicles safe.

