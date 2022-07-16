Delhi- Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express To Stop At Surat Station

Indian Railways has decided to add one more stoppage to Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Express for the convenience of the passengers. The Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Express will now stop at Surat station starting from July 17.

There was a demand for a long time from the public that the train running from Kerala to Delhi and onwards be stopped at Surat. The much-needed step will benefit a large number of passengers.

According to Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar, it has been decided to provide Train No. 12431/12432 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Express with an additional stoppage at Surat station for an experimental period of six month.

Train no. 12432 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Express, which will start its journey on July 17, will halt at Surat station at 07.14 pm. Whereas, train no. 12431 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, which will start its journey on July 19, will halt at Surat at 10.15 pm. The train will stop for three minutes on both journeys.

The train operates between Hazrat Nizamuddin station in Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram Central station in the capital of Kerala. It is the longest-running Rajdhani Express train and has a record for the highest section speed, reaching 104 km/h (65 mph) between Ratnagiri and Sawantwadi Road (225 km or 140 mi in 2 h 10 min).

Now including the Diamond city of the country, the train will connect Thiruvananthapuram Central via Kollam Junction, Alappuzha, Ernakulam Junction, Thrissur, Shoranur Junction, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Mangaluru junction, Udupi, Karwar, Madgaon Junction, Ratnagiri, Panvel Junction, Vasai Road, Vadodara Junction, Kota Junction to Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.