Delhi to Get 100 of India's Cheapest Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at Rs 2 Per Unit

Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain recently announced that the state government will establish as many as 100 EV charging stations with the lowest charging cost of Rs 2 per unit by June 27.

The push is a part of Delhi Government to support mass adoption of electric vehicles in the state. It has started the process of setting up a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) cell by inviting applications for appointment of a chief executive officer and professionals to handle its day-to-day work. The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation(DTIDC) has invited applications for the post of a chief executive officer or project manager, two deputy directors and two young professionals on contract basis for two years.

“the EV cell and augmenting our human resource capacity, we are confident that we would be able to attract the best talent to give spurt to our electric vehicle vision," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. The EV cell mandated by the policy will function under the aegis of the DTIDC, an agency of the transport department.

The EV policy was implemented on August 7, 2020 with a vision to make Delhi the electric vehicle capital of the country. The main goal of the policy is to accelerate the pace of adoption of electric vehicles across different segments, especially in the mass category of two-wheelers, public or shared transport vehicles and goods carriers. The primary objective of the EV Cell is to support and accelerate the implementation of the electric vehicle policy through facilitating disbursement of demand incentives and charging stations.

It will also be involved with facilitating deployment of EV charging infrastructure in collaboration with the departments concerned, recommendations for further policy interventions and other matters that may be necessary for driving the adoption of EVs in Delhi, the transport department said in a statement.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations have expanded by two-and-a-half times across nine megacities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, in the last four months, the power ministry said in Feb. Efforts by the government resulted in 2.5 times increase in charging stations in Surat, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai in the last four months, a power ministry statement stated.

According to the statement, additional 678 public EV charging stations were installed between October 2021 and January 2022 in these nine cities. About 940 of India’s 1,640 public EV chargers are located in these cities. The government has increased its focus initially on the nine megacities with a population of over 4 million.

The Ministry of Power in February issued the revised consolidated Guidelines and Standards for EV charging infrastructure on January 14, 2022. The Government of India has undertaken multiple initiatives to promote the manufacturing and adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

With the considerable expansion in the public EV charging infrastructure, electric vehicles have started penetrating the Indian market, it stated. The government has made 360-degree efforts to enhance public charging infrastructure by involving private and public agencies (BEE, EESL, PGCIL, NTPC, etc.). Many private organisations have also come forward to install EV charging stations to develop a convenient charging network grid to gain consumers’ confidence.

