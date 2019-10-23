Delhi to Get Beautiful Roads Suitable for Cyclists and Pedestrians, Arvind Kejriwal Announces Redesigning

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference held today, has announced that all roads managed by PWD will be redesigned, landscaped. This official announcement came after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his plans at an ASSOCHAM event last week. The roads in the national capital will soon be redesigned to deal with the problem of traffic congestion. Kejriwal shared several projects in the pipeline, including roping in private players in improving public transport facilities.

Arvind Kejriwal blamed the structure of the roads in the national capital for traffic situations and said that there is a need to redesign the same. Speaking at an event in Delhi, Chief Minister Kejriwal said, "Traffic situation in Delhi can be improved. Roads in Delhi are broader than some Western countries, but here, a four-lane road converges into a three-lane road at some distance and further expands into a six-lane road, this is where the problem lies". He also outlined the 'multiplicity of agencies' as the biggest problem in the national capital." There is a need to redesign the roads. The biggest problem in Delhi is the multiplicity of agencies," he added.

Kejriwal revealed some of the design sketches and animation to highlight what the future roads can look like. On being asked for the budget, Kejriwal said a total of Rs 400 crore will be spent on ensuring that the roads are equally used by cyclists and pedestrians. "On pilot basis, nine roads of 45 kilometers will be redesigned and two work orders have already be given. Work will be completed in next one year. The roads will be designed to remove bottle necks, improve traffic and prevent accidents", said Kejriwal.

Earlier this month Kejriwal had launched a campaign to make Delhi pothole-free which will be undertaken by the Public Works Department under his government. The Delhi government has also prepared a software which will have important data related to the roads in the city. The repair work will then make use of this database. "Delhi has few roads under Delhi government (PWD), but millions of vehicles run on them every day. To erase any inconvenience to the public on the roads due to rain, this campaign is being carried out. For the first time roads are being inspected on such a large scale," he had said in another tweet.

With Inputs from PTI

