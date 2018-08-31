English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Traffic Police Challans Cars after Video of Men Sitting on Car Windows Goes Viral
The video shows the men sitting on the windows of the cars with loud music playing in them near Lodhi road. Some of the men were also sitting on top of the car.
Representative picture of a traffic policeman on duty. (Reuters)
After a video showing some men sitting on car windows went viral on social media, the Delhi Traffic Police challaned the vehicle owners for dangerous driving, the police said. The video shows the men sitting on the windows of the cars with loud music playing in them near Lodhi road. Some of the men were also sitting on top of the car.
The men were on their way to a South Delhi college for campaigning for a DUSU election candidate, Ankiv Basoya, sources said. Following the video went viral, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued challans against the owners under the Motor vehicles Act for dangerous driving, said a senior police officer.
One of the vehicles had a Haryana registration number while one of them had a Delhi registration number, he added. The third vehicle's registration number is not known yet, he said, adding efforts are on to identify the men.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
