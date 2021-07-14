Delhi Traffic Police Directs Personnel to Focus on Congestions and Not Challans

Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday directed its personnel to focus on dealing with traffic congestion, especially during the peak hours. In a circular, Special Commissioner of Police Muktesh Chander has strictly warned the traffic police personnel to adhere to their duties, failing which they will be sent to the police lines.

It stated that it has been noticed that even during busy peak hours and at congested junctions, Delhi Traffic Police personnel are not managing the congestion but they are standing in cluster far away from the junction, prosecuting traffic offenders.

“This is totally unacceptable. During peak hours, our focus must be to regulate traffic and manage congestion by manning junctions. All senior officers must be in the field during peak times and wherever there is traffic congestion," the circular read.

Also Watch:

ITO, Kashmiri Gate, Peeragarhi Chowk, AIIMS, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Azadpur, Mukarba Chowk, the Lodhi Road flyover and Karol Bagh are among the traffic congestion prone areas in the national capital.

Due to rain on early Tuesday, heavy traffic snarls was reported at several stretches in the national capital, including at Dhaula Kuan, Azadpur, Delhi Cantonment and Kalindi Kunj flyovers etc.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here