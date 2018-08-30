English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi Transport Corporation Approves Procurement of 1,000 Low-Floor AC Buses
DTC already runs 3,900 low-floor buses. According to an official, Delhi requires 10,000 to 15,000 buses to meet its transport requirements.
Image for representation (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)
Loading...
The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) approved procurement of 1,000 low-floor air-conditioned buses, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. He said the proposal will soon be tabled before the Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for its approval.
"The DTC Board approves engagement of 1,000 Low Floor AC buses. The Cabinet approval will now be sought," Gahlot tweeted. At present, 1,648 buses are being run by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) under Cluster scheme.
Another 3,900 low-floor buses are run by the DTC. According to an official, Delhi requires 10,000 to 15,000 buses to meet its transport requirements. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) had provided free rides to women in its buses on August 26 to mark the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in the country.
"The DTC Board approves engagement of 1,000 Low Floor AC buses. The Cabinet approval will now be sought," Gahlot tweeted. At present, 1,648 buses are being run by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) under Cluster scheme.
DTC Board approves engagement of 1,000 Low Floor AC buses.— Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) August 28, 2018
Cabinet approval will now be sought.
Another 3,900 low-floor buses are run by the DTC. According to an official, Delhi requires 10,000 to 15,000 buses to meet its transport requirements. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) had provided free rides to women in its buses on August 26 to mark the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in the country.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- The Kapil Sharma Show To Return With New Season, Confirms Troubled Comedian
- Nora Fatehi Takes a Sly Dig at Rumours That She Gave 'Angry' Stares to Neha Dhupia
- Hyundai Creta Compact SUV Modified to Look Like Range Rover [Video]
- Realme 2 vs Honor 7A vs Redmi Y2 vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1): Affordable Android Phone Battle Heats up
- Will Aryan Khan and Khushi Kapoor Make Their Dream Debut With Karan Johar’s Film?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...