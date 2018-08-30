English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Delhi Transport Corporation Approves Procurement of 1,000 Low-Floor AC Buses

DTC already runs 3,900 low-floor buses. According to an official, Delhi requires 10,000 to 15,000 buses to meet its transport requirements.

PTI

Updated:August 30, 2018, 12:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Delhi Transport Corporation Approves Procurement of 1,000 Low-Floor AC Buses
Image for representation (Picture courtesy: Getty Images)
Loading...
The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) approved procurement of 1,000 low-floor air-conditioned buses, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. He said the proposal will soon be tabled before the Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for its approval.

"The DTC Board approves engagement of 1,000 Low Floor AC buses. The Cabinet approval will now be sought," Gahlot tweeted. At present, 1,648 buses are being run by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) under Cluster scheme.




Another 3,900 low-floor buses are run by the DTC. According to an official, Delhi requires 10,000 to 15,000 buses to meet its transport requirements. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) had provided free rides to women in its buses on August 26 to mark the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in the country.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 11
    gold
  • 20
    SILVER
  • 23
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 54
Loading...