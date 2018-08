Delhi Transport Corporation Approves Procurement of 1,000 Low-Floor AC Buses

DTC Board approves engagement of 1,000 Low Floor AC buses.

Cabinet approval will now be sought. — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) August 28, 2018

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) approved procurement of 1,000 low-floor air-conditioned buses, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said. He said the proposal will soon be tabled before the Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, for its approval."The DTC Board approves engagement of 1,000 Low Floor AC buses. The Cabinet approval will now be sought," Gahlot tweeted. At present, 1,648 buses are being run by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) under Cluster scheme.Another 3,900 low-floor buses are run by the DTC. According to an official, Delhi requires 10,000 to 15,000 buses to meet its transport requirements. The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) had provided free rides to women in its buses on August 26 to mark the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in the country.