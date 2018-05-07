Delhi Transport Department Mobile Application to Go On Trial This Week

The Delhi Transport Department's mobile application to help people register complaints against errant taxi and autorickshaw drivers for prompt action in case they are found guilty will go on a 15-day trial from this week. Till now, complaints are lodged through a transport department helpline and it is often alleged that such complaints go unattended. The app named 'Delhi Transport' will go on a 15-day trial from this week. Afterwards, it will be launched for public use, Special Commissioner (Transport) K K Dahiya said.During the trial, a beta version of the app will be launched to receive suggestions from the stakeholders to firm up the application before its formal launch. The app will help in bringing all services of the transport department, including complaints against auto, taxi drivers, getting driving licenses, reporting junk vehicles parked permanently in public places, getting timings of the inter-state buses, the official said.To lodge a complaint against errant drivers, one needs to also submit the photo of the vehicle in which its registration number is visible, through the app. "It will be a system-based process that will auto-generate a notice to the errant driver after which he will be summoned and will face action if found guilty," Dahiya said.Another important feature of the app is that it will enable the riders to know about the safety parameters of the auto or cab by submitting its registration number. "Once the registration number of the auto or taxi is provided in the app, it will instantly tell the passenger whether its GPS is functional or not," the officer said.The transport department has set up a control room to track cabs and autos fitted with GPS navigation system and extend help to passengers, particularly women, in case of any distress.The concept of the multi-functional tool for Transport department services was prompted by Lt Governor Anil Baijal which had suggested creation of an umbrella app for different purposes, to help people in availing services on a single platform.