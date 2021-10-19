Delhi Transport Department Opens Registrations For Over 4,000 E-Rickshaws in City

Delhi will become the first city in the country to have the highest number of electric autos running on its roads as registrations for 4,261 such vehicles have been opened up by the Delhi Transport Department on Monday. Under its electric vehicle policy, the Delhi government is aiming at the adoption of electric three-wheelers, including e-autos, e-rickshaws and e-carts.

To support self-employment and wide ownership of e-autos, a Purchase Incentive of Rs 30,000/- per vehicle shall be provided to the registered owner for the purchase of one e-rickshaw or one e-cart per individual. This incentive shall apply to all e-rickshaws and e-carts, including the models with lead-acid batteries and swappable models, where the battery is not sold with the vehicle.

In addition, for purchase of e-rickshaws and e-carts with an advanced battery (i.e., for models certified by ARAI as an E-rickshaw or E-cart and having an advanced battery), the interest subvention of 5 per cent on loans and/or hire purchase schemes shall be provided.

The city will also have women driving auto-rickshaws on the roads with 33 per cent reservation of auto permits for them.

As per the e-vehicle policy, the auto-rickshaw permits linked to the de-registered ICE vehicle can be surrendered and exchanged for an e-auto permit at no additional cost.

“The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) aims to incentivise the purchase and use of new electric autos (‘e-autos’) instead of ICE equivalents and simultaneously promote the replacement of existing CNG autos by e-autos. Incentives shall be provided under the policy by the GNCTD to all Electric L5M Category (passenger three-wheelers or auto-rickshaws) vehicles with advanced batteries listed as being eligible under FAME India Phase II (having fulfilled all the eligibility and testing conditions as specified under the scheme) and shall also include swappable models, where the battery is not sold with the vehicle," Delhi Transport Department’s EV policy reads.

