English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi's First Electric Charging Station Inaugurated by Power Minister Satyendra Jain
The tentative total cost of charging, including the cost of electricity and the overheads (parking charges, recovery of equipment cost ), is expected to be between Rs 160-Rs 200 for a full charge.
Representational Image (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
A smart public electric vehicle charging station, set up by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), was on Tuesday inaugurated at South Extension-II market by Delhi Power Minister Satyendra Jain. The tentative total cost of charging, including the cost of electricity and the overheads (parking charges, recovery of equipment cost ), is expected to be between Rs 160-Rs 200 for a full charge, a BRPL spokesperson said.
This translates into a Rs 1.60 to Rs 1.80 per km, which is extremely competitive compared to petrol, diesel and CNG vehicles, he said. In partnerships with several entities, the discom will set up over 150 charging stations across its licensed area, of which about 50 will be set-up in the current year, he said. The station is equipped with an analytic platform to help consumers get a seamless online experience. The consumers can locate the nearest EV charging station, book in advance and also pay online, he said.
The EV charging station can charge two electric vehicles simultaneously. "We are engaging with key stakeholders and domain experts to evolve strategies and framework to create an ecosystem for the promotion of e-mobility," said Amal Sinha, the CEO of BRPL.
This translates into a Rs 1.60 to Rs 1.80 per km, which is extremely competitive compared to petrol, diesel and CNG vehicles, he said. In partnerships with several entities, the discom will set up over 150 charging stations across its licensed area, of which about 50 will be set-up in the current year, he said. The station is equipped with an analytic platform to help consumers get a seamless online experience. The consumers can locate the nearest EV charging station, book in advance and also pay online, he said.
The EV charging station can charge two electric vehicles simultaneously. "We are engaging with key stakeholders and domain experts to evolve strategies and framework to create an ecosystem for the promotion of e-mobility," said Amal Sinha, the CEO of BRPL.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 15 May , 2019
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Friday 31 May , 2019 Hyundai Venue Compact SUV First Drive Review: The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Vitara Rival
Monday 03 June , 2019 Hero Maestro Edge 125 & Pleasure Plus 110: First Ride Review
Wednesday 15 May , 2019 OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cannot Forgive Greg Chappell: Yuvraj Singh's Father Blames Former Coach for Son's Injury Woes
- This Six-Year-Old is Impressing Celebrities like Will Smith and Chris Evans with Her Dance Moves
- You May Not Know What Ice Cream You Want, But Microsoft and Their AI do
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0 Goes Live Today, Here are the Complete Patch Notes
- Xiaomi Mi Band 4 With Coloured AMOLED Display Announced: Price, Features, and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results