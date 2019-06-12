Delhi's First Electric Charging Station Inaugurated by Power Minister Satyendra Jain

A smart public electric vehicle charging station, set up by BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), was on Tuesday inaugurated at South Extension-II market by Delhi Power Minister Satyendra Jain. The tentative total cost of charging, including the cost of electricity and the overheads (parking charges, recovery of equipment cost ), is expected to be between Rs 160-Rs 200 for a full charge, a BRPL spokesperson said.This translates into a Rs 1.60 to Rs 1.80 per km, which is extremely competitive compared to petrol, diesel and CNG vehicles, he said. In partnerships with several entities, the discom will set up over 150 charging stations across its licensed area, of which about 50 will be set-up in the current year, he said. The station is equipped with an analytic platform to help consumers get a seamless online experience. The consumers can locate the nearest EV charging station, book in advance and also pay online, he said.The EV charging station can charge two electric vehicles simultaneously. "We are engaging with key stakeholders and domain experts to evolve strategies and framework to create an ecosystem for the promotion of e-mobility," said Amal Sinha, the CEO of BRPL.