Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Delhi's IGI Airport to get Country's Tallest, Most Advanced ATC Tower in August

The new Air Traffic Control tower at Delhi's IGI Airport will have additional control positions, and state-of-the-art control-room set-up, reducing the number of flights handled by a single controller.

IANS

Updated:July 29, 2019, 3:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi's IGI Airport to get Country's Tallest, Most Advanced ATC Tower in August
Image for Representation (Reuters)
Loading...

The National capital's IGI Airport will soon sport the country's most technologically advanced and highest ATC (Air Traffic Control) tower, which is expected to enhance the safety and the efficiency of air transport management services over the city's sky. According to Airports Authority of India Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra, the migration procedures have already commenced from the old ATC to the new tower and the process is expected to be completed before August 15.

At present, AAI which has been mandated to handle the air traffic management services at the airport is running a parallel operation to test the automation and other systems in the new facility. The commissioning of the new tower is expected to enhance the efficiency of air traffic management services at the IGIA which is the busiest airport in India. On average, Delhi Air Traffic Control handles more than one flight operation every minute throughout the day.

At least 1,200 landings and take-offs happen every day from Delhi airport along with overflying traffic of at least 250 planes. In all, more than 40,000 movements are handled in a month. Besides, the new facility with its physical and technologically advanced equipment is expected to provide a more robust safety system. At a height of 102 meters, the tower enables air traffic controllers to have better visibility of all the three runways, apron area and taxiways.

Apart from the physical aspects, the tower also boasts of additional control positions, sophisticated equipment and state-of-the-art control room set-up. These will reduce the number of flights handled by a single controller, thereby increasing efficiency. The new set-up also allows controllers to divide the air space into multiple sectors, as the airspace in the 'Area Control Centre' has been divided into five sectors only. This restricts the number of flights that can be handled at any given time from a particular control position.

"Extra division of air space will reduce the number of flights handled by one controller per hour thereby enabling the existing air space to accommodate increased air traffic in future," a senior AAI official said. Additionally, the new facility opens the possibility for independent parallel approach. This allows for simultaneous landings from the same direction on parallel runways which will further increase the capacity of the airport.

Currently, IGI Airport has three runways, of which at least two are used any time for landing. To meet the increasing traffic demand, a fourth runway has been planned by the aerodrome operator DIAL.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram