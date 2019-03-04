Deloitte Launches Report on Electric Vehicles in India

India’s pledge to reduce carbon emission by 33−35% by 2030 solicits emerging automotive technologies and alternative fuel, especially in the transportation sector. With rapid urbanization and rising travel demand, green mobility is the way forward, according to Deloitte.The report highlights potential business models required for mainstreaming electric mobility in the country. It also highlights the need for a seamless collaboration among various stakeholders, such as government, manufacturers, vehicle aggregators, power utilities, and energy suppliers, to integrate EVs in the current transportation system.Commenting on the report, Vishwas Udgirkar, Partner, Deloitte India, said, “Integrated efforts in a unified direction are important for sustainable and smart electric mobility. The aim should be to bring synergy amongst players involved in electric mobility, encourage innovation, leverage private sector expertise, enhance governance, and distribute risk among players with risk-bearing capacities. Urban transport in India is facing a challenge, and comprehensive logistics framework for favorable EV ecosystem in the country is the only way to address this. EV integration will not only transform the mobility pattern but will also create opportunities to redistribute responsibilities within the ecosystem.”