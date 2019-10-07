Delta Flight Delayed by Three Hours After Passenger Boards Without Ticket
Passengers who had already boarded the flight had to go through security screening for the second time after the discrepancy was noticed.
File image of the Delta aircraft. (Image: Reuters)
A flight bound to Atlanta was delayed to take-off at the Orlando airport in the US after a passenger managed to board the flight without a ticket. The flight which was scheduled to take off at 10:20 am was delayed by at least three hours before finally departing at 1:16 pm.
Passengers who had already boarded the flight had to go through security screening for the second time after the discrepancy was noticed. A report citing a representative statement from the company conveyed an apology to the passengers while stating that the person without a ticket was removed from the aircraft.
The company also stated that it was working with local law enforcement and the Transportation Security Administration on their investigation and that they are conducting their own review to get to the bottom of the incident.
According to reports, the Orlando Police Department responded to a "suspicious person" and asked the person to leave the airport. The FBI was notified later too.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Takes Part in a Charity Football Match With Leander Paes
- Felt Deep and Genuine Sadness, I Was Hurt: Angelina Jolie on Divorce from Brad Pitt
- Ayushmann Khurrana Wants His Kids Not Think of Themselves as Stars Already
- PUBG Mobile: Season 10 to Feature Desert Eagle Pistol, Payload Mode, RP Rewards and More
- Bose Puts The Sleepbuds to Bed Citing Battery Issues, But I’m Glad I Slept With Them