1-min read

Delta Flight Delayed by Three Hours After Passenger Boards Without Ticket

Passengers who had already boarded the flight had to go through security screening for the second time after the discrepancy was noticed.

News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
Delta Flight Delayed by Three Hours After Passenger Boards Without Ticket
File image of the Delta aircraft. (Image: Reuters)

A flight bound to Atlanta was delayed to take-off at the Orlando airport in the US after a passenger managed to board the flight without a ticket. The flight which was scheduled to take off at 10:20 am was delayed by at least three hours before finally departing at 1:16 pm.

Passengers who had already boarded the flight had to go through security screening for the second time after the discrepancy was noticed. A report citing a representative statement from the company conveyed an apology to the passengers while stating that the person without a ticket was removed from the aircraft.

The company also stated that it was working with local law enforcement and the Transportation Security Administration on their investigation and that they are conducting their own review to get to the bottom of the incident.

According to reports, the Orlando Police Department responded to a "suspicious person" and asked the person to leave the airport. The FBI was notified later too.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
