Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Department of Heavy Industries Puts Out EoI for 5,000 Electric Buses

The Indian Government recently kicked off Phase II of the Fame Scheme where it intends to support about 7,000 e-buses with a total outlay of Rs 3,500 crore.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Department of Heavy Industries Puts Out EoI for 5,000 Electric Buses
Tata Motors electric buses in West Bengal. (Image: Twitter/ Mamta Banerjee)
Loading...

In line with plans of deploying more than 5.000 electric buses, The Department of Heavy Industry has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) seeking proposals for availing incentives under Phase II of the Fame Scheme. The Indian Government recently kicked off Phase II of the Fame Scheme where it intends to support about 7,000 e-buses with a total outlay of Rs 3,500 crore by extending demand incentives for deployment of electric buses using operational cost models.

With the EoI being issued, States, Union Territories, Government departments, State Transport Undertakings. Municipal Corporations and public entity interested in the deployment of electric buses for public transport in different cities on an operational cost model.

Cities with a population of more than a million according to the 2011 Census, Smart Cities notified by MoHUA, satellite towns connected to seven major metros of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad major cities of special category States and UTs, the capital cities of all States/UTs and inter-city bus operations connecting these cities.

The proposal calls for the deployment of 5,000 electric buses that will be supported in cities as per the criteria stated in the EoI. These buses will then be approved for States /cities after evaluation of proposals received under the EoI, based on available resources and priorities set by the DHI.

Buses measuring 10-12 meters and costing Rs 55 lakh have been categorized as Standard Buses, Midi Buses, costing Rs 35 lakh will measure between 8 and 10 meters and Mini Bus will be 6-8metres long costing Rs 35 lakh each. The qualifying parameters include State-level EV policy, registration charges and applicable road tax among other issues.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram