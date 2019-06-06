Department of Heavy Industries Puts Out EoI for 5,000 Electric Buses

In line with plans of deploying more than 5.000 electric buses, The Department of Heavy Industry has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) seeking proposals for availing incentives under Phase II of the Fame Scheme. The Indian Government recently kicked off Phase II of the Fame Scheme where it intends to support about 7,000 e-buses with a total outlay of Rs 3,500 crore by extending demand incentives for deployment of electric buses using operational cost models.

With the EoI being issued, States, Union Territories, Government departments, State Transport Undertakings. Municipal Corporations and public entity interested in the deployment of electric buses for public transport in different cities on an operational cost model.

Cities with a population of more than a million according to the 2011 Census, Smart Cities notified by MoHUA, satellite towns connected to seven major metros of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad major cities of special category States and UTs, the capital cities of all States/UTs and inter-city bus operations connecting these cities.

The proposal calls for the deployment of 5,000 electric buses that will be supported in cities as per the criteria stated in the EoI. These buses will then be approved for States /cities after evaluation of proposals received under the EoI, based on available resources and priorities set by the DHI.

Buses measuring 10-12 meters and costing Rs 55 lakh have been categorized as Standard Buses, Midi Buses, costing Rs 35 lakh will measure between 8 and 10 meters and Mini Bus will be 6-8metres long costing Rs 35 lakh each. The qualifying parameters include State-level EV policy, registration charges and applicable road tax among other issues.