Design Student Imagines Maruti Suzuki Omni as an Electric MPV, Check the Rendering Here

Last year, Maruti Omni was discontinued due to outdated safety norms. Though Maruti Omni, which had been in the market for 35 years has been deprecated, continues to be part of many livelihoods.

Now, automobile design student, Shashank Shekhar has redesigned a new-gen Omni with an electric powertrain. The reimagined version comes with a boxy design like the IC engine-powered model. Taking a different approach to the discontinued model’s cab-over format, the render features a semi-bonnet package which could yield better performance and enhanced safety given the improved aerodynamic design.

The designer gives the revamped version a premium and futuristic look with smoked straight-line LED inserts and rectangular headlamps with C-shaped. The front bumper and bonnet get a clean contour and a low profile look with the uninterrupted surfacing.

It has horizontal LED fog lamps and squarish wheel arches on sides. The high ground clearance and black underbody claddings give it a more rugged look. Door handles of the front and sliding rear doors are put together to form a single unit. The rear of Omni features a combination of lamps along with LED light guides and also has a full-width LED stripe on its tailgate. Offered in a dual-tone colour scheme, it also gets defoggers, rear wipers and fog lamps.

The designer version of Omni EV measures 4,000mm in length; 1,735mm in width and 1,860mm in height. The predecessor model of Omni was 3,370 mm in length, 1,410 mm in width and 1,640 mm in height. The rendered could cost between Rs 5-7 lakh (ex-showroom) if at all to make it to market.

At the Auto Expo held in February, this year many concepts of older generation models were showcased as future electric cars. Tata Motors’ pavilion reimagined as Sierra EV inspired by Tata Sierra generated some buzz.