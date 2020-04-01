AUTO

1-MIN READ

Despite COVID-19 Lockdown MG Motor Sold 1,518 Units in March, More than February

Image for Representation (MG Hector India)

The leading carmaker also announced a Rs 2 crore grant towards procuring gloves, masks, medicines, ventilators, and beds in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 1, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
MG Motor India on Wednesday reported total retail sales of 1,518 units in March 2020, including 116 ZS EV and 1,402 Hector SUV, the company said in a statement.

"Both MG Hector and MG ZS EV have made a mark in the Indian car market. Despite supply chain disruption globally, MG Motor continues to serve its customers.

"In February, our sales were impacted due to the disruption, while the situation improved during March before the lockdown was announced, resulting in the shutting down of our manufacturing plant," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

The company's current focus is on the health and well-being of its employees and their families, as well as the society at large, Chaba said.

"In this pursuit, we have also announced Rs 2 crore grant towards procuring gloves, masks, medicines, ventilators, and beds; and are working closely with the local administration in Gurugram and Halol (Vadodara) to support their requirements," he added.


Despite the ongoing situation, the carmaker said it has assured its employees that there would be no layoffs and all payments to suppliers and vendors would be completed on time.

MG Motor India, which initiated the 'Disinfect and Deliver' initiative to sanitise cars and ensure a near-zero contact with customers, before the lockdown was imposed, also said it has decided to formalise this as a permanent process across the company after the lockdown is lifted.

With zero stock of BS-IV units of Hector across its dealerships and factory, the company has recently started production of BS-VI variants. However, it currently has very low BS-VI inventory at its dealerships and its manufacturing facility in Halol, MG Motor said.

