Despite Delays Due to Covid-19, MG Motor is on Track to Launch Gloster, Hector Plus|Interview

As the auto industry goes into overdrive to resume production and dealer services after almost 50 days of no operations since the initial lockdown as announced from May 25, we got in touch with Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India there plans to resume the operations and the future launches.

MG Motor India showcased the Gloster and Hector Plus six-seater SUV based on popular Hector mid-SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 and announced the plans to launch both these products this year only. While the launches have been delayed due to Covid-19, Mr Chaba said MG is well within timeframe to launch the products.

He also talked about the initiative by MG Motor India to donate MG Hector SUV that has been retrofitted to turn it into an ambulance to healthcare authorities in Vadodara. The company finished this conversion in just 10 days.

The Hector turned ambulance gets pedestal by removing the rear seats and an auto-loading stretcher is fitted behind the driver while the smaller rear-seat has been swivelled 180 degrees and fitted behind the co-driver, to seat the attendant. The ambulance also gets enhanced interior lighting, a medicine cabinet with five parameter monitor, an inverter with battery and sockets, medical equipment and a fire extinguisher. Externally, a roof-mounted light bar with siren and amplifier, and ambulance stickering have been added.