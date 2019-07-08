Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Despite Safety Flaws Maruti Suzuki Eeco Ranks Among Top 10 Most-Selling Vehicles in June 2019

The first eight positions of the top 10 models sold in June is dominated by Maru Suzuki with the Eeco on the seventh position.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 4:29 PM IST
Despite Safety Flaws Maruti Suzuki Eeco Ranks Among Top 10 Most-Selling Vehicles in June 2019
Maruti Suzuki Eeco. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Three years ago, the Maruti Suzuki Eeco returned zero stars in the Global NCAP safety testing. However, the lack of apt safety has not slowed down its sales. For the month of June 2019, Maruti Suzuki Eeco has managed to be among the top 10 selling cars in India. In March this year, the Eeco underwent a few safety upgradations that added features such as reverse parking assist and co-driver seat belt reminder as standard fitment. As a result of the addition of various safety features, the price of the model went up in the range of Rs 400 and Rs 23,000, across variants.

The car ranks 7th in the top-selling cars in India with 9265 models that were sold in June 2019. The car ships with a 1.2-litre engine and is available in five variants. Prices for the car starts from Rs 3.77 lakhs for the five-seater variant and goes up to Rs 4.9 Lakh Rs for the CNG variant. the 1.2-litre engine churns out 73 bhp and 101 Nm of torque. The Eeco sports a boot space of 556 litres with a fuel tank capacity of 40 litres.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
