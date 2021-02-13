Detel Unveils Easy Plus at India Auto Show 2021, Meet the World's Most Economical Electric Scooter

Detel, has unveiled the world’s most economical electric two-wheeler “Detel Easy Plus” at India Auto Show 2021 in Mumbai. With the initiative of #Deteldecarboniseindia, the brand is all set to launch its new product by April 2021.

After marking a niche position in the EV space last year by launching the most affordable electric two wheeler-Detel Easy, the homegrown brand Detel has reached one more step closer to customers and strengthening its foothold in the niche Indian markets. By adding a new eco-friendly electric vehicle to its portfolio, the company ensures a perfect balance between the price and modern needs of the Indian customers. Besides the disruptive price, Detel Easy Plus will be the best fit for Indian roads in this price range. It will be available in four colour variants which includes Yellow, Red, Teal Blue and Royal Blue

Recently Indian government has announced various campaigns to create awareness towards electric mobility in India. The Govt has paved the way for homegrown EV companies to manufacture and sell electric vehicles at affordable price range and also to export EVs in the coming years. Several Indian companies have accelerated with the government's Atma Nirbhar Bharat campaign. To propel the government’s initiative, Detel has expanded its EV portfolio to further propagate the EV market in India.

Commenting on the same, Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, Founder, Detel said “We have been putting all the efforts to fuel the Electric Vehicles revolution in India. This auto show provided us the best stage to showcase the stunning creations of Detel’s genetics. By supporting the Delhi government’s initiative on Switch Delhi campaign, we have taken a step ahead to boost EV adoption by expanding its product portfolio in order to raise the awareness of EV adoption and help combat the air pollution.”

Besides this, the company is also planning to bring out a commercial e-vehicle- Detel Easy Loader by the end of year 2021.

“Detel Foundation has taken an initiative to provide a tree on the sale of Detel electric vehicles. Under this initiative we will provide a token of appreciation to the customers with a personalized certificate highlighting how their purchase from Detel India has helped to contribute to the #Detelgreenindia initiative”. said Mrs. Gitika Bhatia , Founder, Detel Foundation.

“The certificate will also have a Geotag for the tree that has been planted in the name of that customer, which will help them to virtually visit the location of the tree”. she further added.