DGCA Cuts Down SpiceJet Flights by 50% for Eight Weeks After Repeated Incidents

Aviation regulator DGCA has ordered SpiceJet to operate a maximum of 50 percent of its flights, which were approved for the summer schedule, for a period of eight weeks. On July 6, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.

“In view of the findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for the continued sustenance of safe and reliable transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet is hereby restricted to 50 percent of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of 8 weeks,” the aviation regulator’s order on Wednesday said.

Recently, budget carrier SpiceJet said that it rectified the defects and malfunctions identified in 10 planes by the DGCA and all these ten aircraft are back in operation. The rectification had been done immediately after the DGCA observation.

“A series of spot checks were carried out recently on all operating aircraft of M/s Spicejet from 9th July 2022 to 13th July 2022. A total of 53 spot checks were carried out on 48 aircraft which did not find any major significant finding or safety violation,” the aviation ministry told Rajya Sabha in a reply to a question.

The ministry further informed Parliament that DGCA had carried out the regulatory audit of three scheduled airlines, including SpiceJet as per the published Annual Surveillance Programme (ASP) 2022.

The civil aviation ministry also informed Parliament that the crew of the SpiceJet flight that was diverted to Karachi on July 5 did not declare an emergency nor was there any fuel leak in the aircraft.

In reply to a separate question on a flight diversion to Karachi, the ministry said, “Cabin crew did not declare an emergency. Post landing check and inspection at Karachi did not reveal fuel leak.”

“I am happy that the findings of the various checks carried out by the DGCA on our fleet have been made public by the government. SpiceJet has been running a safe airline for 17 years and this is a vindication of not only our stand but the love and trust shown by our passengers who have made SpiceJet the country’s most popular airline flying with the highest loads for the past seven years.

“I am glad that these findings and assessment are of none other than the DGCA, India’s topmost aviation safety agency, and regulator,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

Update: SpiceJet has responded to the decision by saying, “We are in receipt of the DGCA order and will act as per the directions.” The airline has added that they have already rescheduled their flight operations due to the current lean season and they see absolutely no impact on their flight operations.

SpiceJet further said that they will operate as per the schedule in the coming days and weeks and there will be no flight cancellations as a consequence of this order.

Supporting the DGCA’s observation, SpiceJet said that the DGCA is taking measures for arresting the trend of incidents and it is very “encouraging”.

(WITH PTI AND IANS INPUTS)

