DGCA Issues Warning to Airlines Against Offering Unserviceable Seats to Passengers

Civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has warned airlines against offering unserviceable seats to passengers on their domestic and international flights. “This is to inform that it has come to notice of the DGCA that some of the scheduled carriers are offering unserviceable seats on their scheduled international/domestic operations,” it said in a statement, adding that it was not only causing inconvenience to the travellers but also inviting a serious safety concern.

As per Sub Rule (2) of Rule 53 of The Aircraft Rule 1937, all materials including aircraft seats shall conform to approved design specifications. The installation of any part failing to meet the intended design requirements degrades the requirements of airworthiness, said the statement.

The regulator thereby advised airlines to not book passengers beyond the serviceable seats, meeting the approved design specification available in the aircraft, released for scheduled services.

“Any non-compliance in this regard shall be viewed seriously,” the statement added.

As per reports, the DGCA had earlier this year conducted an audit of seats and other cabin fittings and found that many had broken or unserviceable seats.

