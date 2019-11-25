DGCA Orders IndiGo to Ground One Old A320 Neo Plane For Every New One it Adds to Fleet

After barring IndiGo from using such A320 Neo planes which are fitted with PW engines already used for over 3,000 hours last month, the DGCA has now asked the carrier to ground one old A320neo plane with unmodified PW engine for every new A320neo aircraft added to the existing fleet.

A DGCA official had previously said there are 16 aircraft in IndiGo's fleet in which both the Pratt and Whitney (PW) engines have been used for more than 2,900 hours. All such 16 aircraft have to be fitted with at least one modified LPT engine within next 15 days, said the official.

In October, Indigo reported three in-flight engine shutdowns on the A320 (Neo) fitted with PW engines. These were commanded shutdowns, however, due to the fact that they occurred on consecutive days -- 24th, 25th and 26th October -- a DGCA team visited Indigo premises on October 28 to review the maintenance and safety data.

IndiGo is Airbus' biggest client for A320neo planes. While the United Technologies' Pratt & Whitney engines are fuel-efficient there have been issues since they entered into service in 2016, forcing the airline to ground its planes several times. The groundings have cost IndiGo, which last month posted its biggest-ever quarterly loss after being forced to lease aircraft to replace planes grounded with engine issues.

