DGCA Questions IndiGo Flight With Kangana Onboard for Breaching Social Distancing Norms

Aviation regulator DGCA had asked for a report from IndiGo airlines on the alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by media persons in its Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger, senior officials said on Friday.

"We have seen some videos wherein media persons are standing too close to each other in the 6E264 flight on Wednesday. It seems to be a violation of safety and social distancing protocols. We have asked IndiGo to submit a report on this incident," said a DGCA official.

Another DGCA official confirmed that the regulator has asked for a report from the airline on this incident. Ranaut was sitting in one of the front rows of the Chandigarh-Mumbai flight on Wednesday, the official added.

Many mediapersons were also onboard the same flight. As per the Civil Aviation Ministry's social distancing rules issued on May 25, "on arrival at the destination, the passengers should be allowed to exit (the plane) in a sequence so as to avoid any bunching".

The airline issued an official statement regarding the same that read: "We would like to reiterate that our cabin crew, as well as the Captain followed all the requisite protocols, including announcements to restrict photography, follow social distancing and maintain overall safety. IndiGo also followed the requisite protocol of documenting this matter in its post-flight report."