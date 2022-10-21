DGCA Revokes 50 Percent Restriction Order on SpiceJet Flights, Effective from Oct 30

The aviation regulator DGCA has revoked the restriction order of flying with only 50 percent of the total capacity from October 30. In the new domsetic winter schedule of airlines released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, SpiceJet will operate with full capacity.

On July 27, the DGCA restricted SpiceJet to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of its flights, which were approved in the summer schedule for a period of eight weeks due to a series of incidents involving its flights.

“In view of findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for continued sustenance of safe and reliable air transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet are restricted to 50 percent of the number of departures approved under Summer schedule 2022 for a period of eight weeks,” the DGCA had said in its July 27 order. During these eight weeks, the airline would be subjected to “enhanced surveillance”, the regulator had said.

Scheduled airlines will operate 21,941 flights on domestic routes every week in the winter schedule starting from October 30. The number of weekly flights will be 1.55 per cent lower than 22,287 flights operated in the previous winter schedule.

With inputs from IANS

