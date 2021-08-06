DHL Express has ordered 12 fully electric Alice eCargo plane from Eviation, the Seattle-area based global manufacturer of all-electric aircraft. With this engagement DHL aims to set up an electric Express network for sustainable aviation future. Eviation expects to deliver the Alice electric aircraft to DHL Express in 2024. The aircraft is ideal DHL feeder routes and can be charged while loading and unloading operations occur, ensuring quick turnaround times.

Alice can be flown by a single pilot and will carry 1,200 kilograms (2,600 lbs). It will require 30 minutes or less to charge per flight hour and have a maximum range of up to 815 kilometers (440 nautical miles). Alice’s advanced electric motors have fewer moving parts to increase reliability and reduce maintenance costs.

“We firmly believe in a future with zero-emission logistics," says John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express. “Therefore, our investments always follow the objective of improving our carbon footprint. On our way to clean logistics operations, the electrification of every transport mode plays a crucial role and will significantly contribute to our overall sustainability goal of zero emissions. We have found the perfect partner with Eviation as they share our purpose, and together we will take off into a new era of sustainable aviation."

“From day one, we set an audacious goal to transform the aviation industry and create a new era with electric aircraft," said Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay. “Partnering with companies like DHL who are the leaders in sustainable e-cargo transportation is a testament that the electric era is upon us. This announcement is a significant milestone on our quest to transform the future of flight across the globe."

