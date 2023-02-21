India’s semi-high-speed train Vande Bharat Express has become travellers’ number one choice. Vande Bharat operations have begun on three new routes this year. In India, a total of ten such trains are in service, four of which operate in the same state — three of these four begin and end their journeys in the same state. If you are wondering which state we are talking about, it is none other than Maharashtra. A total of four Vande Bharat trains are operated from Maharashtra. This makes it the state with the majority of these trains.

The trains are Mumbai-Gandhinagar, Mumbai-Solapur, Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi, and Nagpur-Bilaspur. Apart from Mumbai Gandhinagar, the other three only run in Maharashtra. Maharashtra got the first Vande Bharat train on September 30, 2022, that travelled between Mumbai to Gandhinagar.

Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat was the country’s first semi-high-speed train, which was flagged off in February 2019. Thereafter, a host of such trains like New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express, New Delhi-Amb Andaura Vande Bharat Express, Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat, Howrah-Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat and Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express started operating.

The good news is that Vande Bharat trains will start operating between Delhi-Jaipur very soon. It will reduce the travel time between the two cities to 2 hours. Later, Vande Bharat will also start operating between Secunderabad and Tirupati.

On February 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai to Solapur and Mumbai to Sainagar Shirdi. The Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express travels through Nashik, whereas the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express travels through Pune. Both trains leave from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The start of the Vande Bharat Express train on the Mumbai-Shirdi route will benefit pilgrims greatly, because the semi-high-speed train will save time for passengers travelling to Sainagar Shirdi, Trimbakeshwar, and Shani Shingnapur. The train was unveiled as part of Narendra Modi’s ‘Make In India’ initiative.

