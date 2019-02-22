English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Differently-Abled Man in India Builds Electric Bikes From Recycled E-Waste
Using just e-waste like discarded mobiles, laptops, TV remotes and vehicle parts, Patel has been building battery-operated three-wheelers and bikes.
One of Patel's 'e-bikes'. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
According to a popular English proverb, 'necessity is the mother of invention'. One man in Gujarat is following suit as far as this proverb is concerned, since Vishnu Patel, 60, is differently-abled and has stunned automobile engineers with his innovation. Using just e-waste like discarded mobiles, laptops, TV remotes and vehicle parts, Patel has been building battery-operated three-wheelers and bikes.
Patel is from Surat and was born with impaired hearing. He said that after his retirement he wanted to something for the differently-abled community. He claims to have built several battery-powered vehicles like two and three-wheelers without any formal training in electrical engineering or any investment. Patel calls his creations 'e-bikes'.
"People throw away waste but I am making bikes out of it. I want to make three-wheelers for the differently-abled community, using which, they can give their families a ride too," he told ANI news. Since the e-bikes are battery-powered, they are eco-friendly and have no emissions, he added.
Gujarat: Vishnu Patel, a 60-year-old differently abled man in Surat, says he has built two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles using parts of old electronic items. He says, "If Rs 20 Lakh loan is granted to me, I can make a vehicle which will bring laurels to India." (20.02.2019) pic.twitter.com/azszoPLK9t— ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
