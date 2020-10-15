Digital Rendering Based on Suzuki Jimny SUV Reveals How the New-Age Maruti Gypsy Could Look Like

The once iconic Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, which could be seen plying on the roads, was the go-to vehicle of many law enforcement agencies including the India army, which has a large number of Gypsy models in its fleet. Maruti Suzuki India phased out the Gypsy last year as the company offering emissions couldn’t match the new BS-VI norms and also Gypsy felt outdated when compared to an increasing number of better equipped models produced by competitors. However, the Gypsy is long due for a complete overhaul and a significant redesign.

Maruti Suzuki is readying a five-door Jimny off-roader version for the Indian market. This new model will replace the Gypsy SUV which is not sold commercially. The new five-door Suzuki Jimny will be available from 2022-23 and it will take on the recently released Mahindra Thar. The company has already started assembling a three-door Jimny version at its Manesar plant which will be shipped for its export markets.

Maruti Gypsy rendering rear profile

Automotive design company Mightyseed has created several renderings of its version of a compelling modern Gypsy. The renderings show the next-gen Maruti Gypsy neo-classic featuring modern age rugged looks, circular headlamps and a five-slot front grille to match some resemblance to the old icon. Wheel arches, flat hood, dual tone bumper and a sliver skid plate are few of the other design features.

The new rendering retains the compact wheelbase which makes the new Jimny a worthy mini off-roader. The two-seater pickup features a decent load bay with big alloy wheels and an appealing rear profile. The LED taillights, silver skid plate and mounted spare wheels are few rear renderings. However, Mightyseed has not released any renderings of the next-gen Gypsy.

Maruti Suzuki had featured the three-door Jimny off-roader at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. The new model is based on a ladder-on-frame chassis with a four-wheel drive system. A 1.5-liter K15B petrol engine capable of producing 100 bhp and 130 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque convertor automatic.

The new Jimny may be rebranded as Gypsy for India since the model has a cult following in both urban and rural markets.

