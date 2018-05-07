English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Diljit Dosanjh and His Love for 'High-End Gadiyan' - Songs with Luxury Car References
Put your speakers of the car to the full volume and enjoy the names of the luxury cars mentioned in these catchy songs.
Diljit Dosanjh. (Image: Pinterest)
Punjabi songs and luxury cars go hand-in-hand as almost all the Punjabi songs either use a reference of luxury car manufacturer or feature them in their songs. But it seems like the stylish singer and actor from Punjab – Diljit Dosanjh – has a particular affinity towards expensive cars, or as he calls them – ‘High-End Gadiyan’. There are a numerous songs where Diljit has not only featured these swanky looking cars in the songs, but has also used their names as a reference, making him amongst the few singers to do so – clearly showcasing his love for luxury cars.
Not only this, Diljit is a regular in using car references like Jeep, Maruti etc in songs, apart from Lamborghini, Porsche and Ford Mustang. We have compiled a list of the Diljit Dosanjh songs with a reference to luxury cars. Put your speakers of the car to the full volume and enjoy the names of the luxury cars mentioned in these catchy songs-
Do You Know
Car Reference – Ford Mustang
The earliest one to release in the list, ‘Do You Know’, was launched back in 2016, and features cars like Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, some Harley-Davidson motorcycles and a beautiful looking Ford Mustang Convertible. Diljit has used Mustang as a reference in the song too. Watch this song for its melodious tune and more importantly, the black colored Mustang.
Laembadgini
Car Reference – Lamborghini
Next on the list one of the most popular Punjabi songs from past couple of years – Laembadgini. What’s Laembadgini – you may ask? Well, it’s a ‘desi’ pronunciation of Italian supercar manufacturer Lamborghini. Released in late 2016, the love song doesn’t actually feature the exotic super car per se, but uses its name as a reference.
Big Scene
Car Reference – Porsche Panamera
After a long wait, Diljit launched his much awaited CON.FI.DEN.TIAL album in April this year. The album consists of songs featuring a lot of electronic music, giving it very new-age music feel. One song – Big Scene – gathered everyone's attention because of its cinematography and peppy music. However, what caught our attraction was the reference to Porsche Panamera 4-door luxury sportscar, which also featured in the song itself.
Honorary Mention
High End Gadiyan
Last on the list is the song from our title itself – High End Gadiyan – simply put, luxury car. The song is part of the above mentioned CON.FI.DEN.TIAL album and talks about expensive cars in all its glory. It’s hard not to sing the song along, so watch it here and start jamming.
