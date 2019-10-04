Dino Morea Buys Mumbai's First KTM 790 Duke Worth Rs 8.64 Lakh
The motorcycle is powered by a new 799cc LC8c parallel twin powerplant that out 105 hp and 86 Nm of torque and come with a 6-speed transmission.
Dino Morea with his KTM 790 Duke. (Image source: Facebook/Mohit Ahuja)
Bollywood actor Dino Morea has purchased the latest offering from KTM. Dubbed as the Scalpel, the KTM 790 Duke was launched on September 23 in India at Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom). the production-ready model was displayed for the first time at 2018 EICMA in Milan, along with the KTM 790 Adventure R prototype, hinting how the Austrian firm’s model line-up will further expand, thanks to a completely new engine generation with its 799cc LC8c parallel twin powerplant that out 105 hp and 86 Nm of torque and comes with a 6-speed transmission.
In June, people who had booked their bike for a token amount of Rs 30,000 were in for a disappointment after the company decided to postpone the launch yet again due to homologation problems in our country. After being spotted testing several times, the bike was last spotted at a parking lot in Karnataka with a saree guard suggesting it was for India.
The bike shares its design language with its younger sibling, the 390 Duke. It comes with a host of electronic aids including Track Mode, Traction Control, Quick Shifter, Motor Slip Regulation, Supermoto Mode and Motorcycle Stability Control with Cornering ABS. Apart from the Track Mode, the bike features three other riding modes including Sport, Street and Rain.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajkummar Rao Pulls Off Kathak On 'Ami Je Tomar' In a Sumo Suit, Watch Hilarious Video
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Wishes 100 Year Old Fan on Birthday, Watch Heartwarming Video
- I'll Definitely Fulfill My Dream of Buying a Sea-facing House in Bandstand, Says Kartik Aaryan
- When Sania Mirza Was Told to Stop Playing Tennis or No One Would Marry Her
- Will Google Have to Pay £750 to Each Apple iPhone User For Unlawful Tracking?