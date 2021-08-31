Director Ahmed Khan Gifts Wife a ‘Batmobile’, Know Everything About This One-off Car

Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan surprised his wife Shaira Ahmed Khan with a rare ‘Batmobile’ car on her birthday. The car is designed on the lines of the Batmobile vehicle used in the 1989'sBatman and 1992's Batman Returns film starring Michael Keaton. The classic 1989 Batmobile, designed by the film’s director Tim Burton, is considered the most popular and one of the best depiction of the Batmobile.

Recently, Shaira took to Instagram to share a video of the car along with few pictures. She is seen posing with the mean machine parked outside their home and thanked husband Ahmed for making her dream come true. “Thanku love for making this dream come true,” she captioned the post.

The limited edition car, which the couple bought from Ohio, US, reportedly took eight months to arrive and was assembled in Mumbai.

The Batmobile remains one of the most iconic in pop-culture history. For more than 75 years, the mean machine has been racing across the pages of DC Comics’, cartoons and movies. However, over the decades, the Batmobile has been coming out in various designs across mediums with plenty of gadgets in all the amazing adventures it’s been part of.

Almost all of these cars, as exceptional as they are, were all inspired from previous avatars of Batmobiles. The 1989 Batmobile had taken inspiration from the sleeker, darker designs of its predecessors that came in the 1970s and late 1980s.

Burton conceptualising the iconic car with its bat-like appearance was the reason it became one of the most popular Batmobiles of all times. It was made by combining two car chassis and had a plethora of features such as machine guns, disc launchers, voice-operated operation, among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here