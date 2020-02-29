Discount on BS-VI Cars Ahead of April 1: Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and More

In exactly a month from now, India will enter the new BS-VI emission norms that have seen many manufacturers update existing products as well as add new ones in their portfolios. Needless to say, all the changes in the engine has resulted in a price hike of all products. Hence, in order to buoy the sales and make the offering more attractive, manufacturers are now announcing discounts on its products. Here are a few of them:

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 BS-VI

The Alto is one of the most important products for Maruti Suzuki operating in the mini-hatchback segment. The car is a cash cow for the company and has returned healthy sales since the past several years. In its BS-VI avatar, the car comes can now be bought with a maximum discount of Rs 60,000. This includes Rs 40,000 of cash discount, Rs 15,000 exchange bonus and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.



Maruti Suzuki WagonR BS-VI

The latest generation of the WagonR saw a major overhaul both in terms of cosmetic as well as mechanicals. Like its predecessors, the current-gen WagonR also shot to fame to garner massive positive response among buyers. Its BS-VI variant now comes with a discount of Rs 45,000 that is inclusive of a cash discount of Rs 20,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift BS-VI

In its BS-VI attire, one of Maruti Suzuki’s best-selling car, the Swift is now available with a maximum discount of Rs 60,000 that includes a cash discount of Rs 35,000 with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000 along with a corporate discount of Rs 5000 as well.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno BS-VI

Buyers looking to buy the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno can now bring the car home with a maximum cash discount of Rs 25,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire BS-VI

The best-selling car in the compact sedan segment, the Dzire is now up for sale with a discount of Rs 65,000 that includes a cash discount of Rs 40,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.



Maruti Suzuki XL6 BS-VI

Maruti Suzuki’s latest addition is the 6-seater MPV XL6 that comes to a segment above the Ertiga. It was launched with a BS-VI compliant petrol engine and can now be availed with up to Rs 15,000 of exchange bonus.



Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The i10 badge went under a major overhaul resulting in the Grand i10 Nios. The car falls in the mid-hatchback segment and can now be bought with a maximum discount of up to Rs 20,000 in the form of exchange bonus.

Honda City BS-VI

The BS-Vi variant of the current-gen City that is on sale is available with a discount of up to Rs 45,000 that includes a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.