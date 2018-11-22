English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Discover 100cc Launch My Biggest Career Blunder: Rajiv Bajaj
Rajiv Bajaj noted that the Discover was a differentiating product when it was launched in 125-cc format, "offering mileage with a little fun," which was evident from the rising volumes.
File image of Rajiv Bajaj. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Bajaj Auto managing director Rajiv Bajaj described the launch of the 100-cc variant of the commuter bike Discover as the "biggest blunder" of his career as it stunted the company at the No 2 position. He noted that the Discover was a differentiating product when it was launched in 125-cc format, "offering mileage with a little fun," which was evident from the rising volumes. However, Bajaj rued that the company is still the No. 2 player (in terms of bikes volumes) in the country because of the mistake it had made with the lower variant launch of the Discover and that things would have been different if it hadn't done so.
"Greed came in. Marketing people said if the 125-cc Discover sells so much then how many would a 100-cc Discover sell? We went ahead and made the 100-cc Discover. We lost our position and five years later we lost our performance too... "We started off as a point of difference, with a different perception and a USP, but we ended up being a 'me too' product. Me too is bad in life and marketing," he said, speaking at an event in the city.
He, however, sounded upbeat about the prospects of the KTM, an Austrian racing brand that the company had invested in 2007. He recalled that when Bajaj Auto invested in KTM in 2007, it was making only 65,000 motorcycles, and was still the second largest European motorcycle brand. On the other hand Harley Davidson was averaging 3.5 lakhs. But the not any longer as Harley has been declining since the is estimated to finish at 2.4 lakh units this year, whiled KTM will finish with 2.7 lakh units, he said.
Bajaj Auto is also planning to enter the e-vehicle space next year, even though he lamented that the industry has been given a step-motherly treatment to e-vehicles, by launching cheap variants. "We could have made a Tesla on two-wheels or a Tesla on three-wheels and created different news.... we will try and do that in 2019 now," he said.
"Greed came in. Marketing people said if the 125-cc Discover sells so much then how many would a 100-cc Discover sell? We went ahead and made the 100-cc Discover. We lost our position and five years later we lost our performance too... "We started off as a point of difference, with a different perception and a USP, but we ended up being a 'me too' product. Me too is bad in life and marketing," he said, speaking at an event in the city.
He, however, sounded upbeat about the prospects of the KTM, an Austrian racing brand that the company had invested in 2007. He recalled that when Bajaj Auto invested in KTM in 2007, it was making only 65,000 motorcycles, and was still the second largest European motorcycle brand. On the other hand Harley Davidson was averaging 3.5 lakhs. But the not any longer as Harley has been declining since the is estimated to finish at 2.4 lakh units this year, whiled KTM will finish with 2.7 lakh units, he said.
Bajaj Auto is also planning to enter the e-vehicle space next year, even though he lamented that the industry has been given a step-motherly treatment to e-vehicles, by launching cheap variants. "We could have made a Tesla on two-wheels or a Tesla on three-wheels and created different news.... we will try and do that in 2019 now," he said.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
-
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
-
Thursday 15 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
Monday 19 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Friday 16 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
Thursday 15 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia 2nd T20I: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming of Ind vs Aus Match Online
- Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Carefully Planned Instagram Wedding Made You a Part of It
- Roadies Creator Raghu Ram to Marry Fianceé Natalie Di Luccio in December
- Is Apple Making a Low-Cost Streaming Dongle, similar to Google Chromecast And Amazon Fire TV?
- Leaning Tower of Pisa Straightens, Experts Say Landmark Finally Stable After 900 Years
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...