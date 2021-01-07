Disgruntled Employee Destroys 50 Luxury Vehicles at Mercedes-Benz Facility in Spain

A former employee of a Mercedes Benz facility in Spain wrecked close to 50 brand-new vehicles parked in a private parking lot. The 38-year-old man who was earlier fired from his job allegedly destroyed new vans which are estimated to have caused around $6 million in damages.

On December 31, the unnamed former worker stole a JCB and drove 21 km to the factory which is located on an industrial estate in Spain’s Basque capital Vitoria-Gasteiz. He then went on to destroy around 50 brand-new cars, which were parked outside the assembly line.

According to Daily Mail report, the damaged vans included high-end Mercedes-Benz V class vehicles, along with a number of electric eVitos which recently came out of assembly line. Luckily there were no injuries in this incident as it took place when there were not many people present on site other than a few security and maintenance personnel.

Photos from the site are doing rounds on social media which show the extent of the damage he unleashed. Among the photos is a door razed to the ground, while several others show cars crushed in the violent attack. The news report also mentioned that a security guard had to fire a warning shot in the air to get the man to stop. The guard did not take any direct action while waiting for the police to arrive.

Officials are currently investigating the attack and the local police have said that the suspect worked at the site between 2016 and 2017. “Officers in Vitoria have arrested a man aged 38 who stole a JCB from one firm and smashed it into 50 parked vehicles,” a spokesperson for the local police said. The suspect has been held on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

Mercedes-Benz Spain has not said anything on the issue and are yet to release an official statement. However, going by the photos of the carnage it looks like deliveries of Mercedes V-Class, Vito, e-Vito and EQV vehicles shall be delayed since the company will have to rebuild these vans from scratch.