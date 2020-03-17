Disinfect Planes Every Day, Keep Sanitizers - DGCA Issues Guideline For Airlines to Prevent Spread of Covid-19

In light of the rising cases of Covid-19 in India, the DGCA has issued guidelines for airlines to prevent the spread of disease on planes. A few pointers of the new guidelines include:

-- Deep clean and disinfect aircraft once in 24 hours.

-- Disinfect lavatories, galleys at transit stations.

-- All aircraft to be equipped with at least one universal precaution kits.

-- Aircraft to be equipped with adequate hand sanitizers.

-- Advise crew members to keep passenger interaction to a minimum.

The unprecedented spike in the number of cases of the Covid-19 has spread fear among nations forcing a handful of them to seal their borders and impose travel restrictions. On the same issue, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) tweeted a video featuring infectious disease expert, Dr. Bogoch that claimed that the risk of contracting an infection on flight is remarkably low.

The risk of catching a virus on a flight remains low. ✈️



Infectious disease expert Dr. Bogoch explains how personal hygiene is key. Please share with a traveler. #coronavirus #COVID19 #travel pic.twitter.com/icZsSlkNmm — IATA (@IATA) March 13, 2020

Flight bookings have taken a severe hit in light of the outbreak refraining numerous passengers to cancel their ticket and avoid any sort of travel. In light of the same, the DGCA has asked both international as well as domestic air carriers to waive off the cancellation charges. The Wadia group-owned private carrier GoAir has said it will not charge any fee on cancellation or rebooking of tickets till April 30 due to the coronavirus fear. The GoAir offer is for all bookings made between March 8 and April 30 and for the travel period between March 8 and September 30, according to the airline. But the waivers can be availed only if tickets are rebooked 14 days before departure. GoAir also said that a customer will have to pay the fare difference while rebooking a flight.

(With inputs from PTI)