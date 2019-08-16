Disqualified MLA MTB Nagaraj Buys Rolls-Royce Phantom Worth Rs 10 Crore; India's Most Expensive Car

Most people are familiar with MTB Nagaraj as being the MLA from Hoskote, Karnataka, who was disqualified by the Karnataka Assembly Speaker for anti-party activities. Nagaraj is now in news for the car he recently purchased -- the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII, which is the most expensive production vehicle available on sale in India. The full-sized luxury saloon costs Rs. 9.5 crores (ex-showroom, Delhi) which translate into an on-road price of nearly Rs 11 crores.

Rolls-Royce offers a number of customisation options to customers on the Phantom VIII which can easily increase its price to a few more crores. While it is not known whether Nagaraj has opted for any customisation, this is probably the most expensive car to be owned by any politician in India, apart from celebs who have turned politicians.

However, Nagaraj buying a Rolls-Royce should not be surprising, considering he declared assets worth more than Rs 1,000 crores last year before elections.

The news of him owning a Rolls-Royce Phantom came into light after Congress politician Nivedith Alva tweeted a pic of Nagaraj with his swanky white ride.

He was already a millionaire - but now fresh from his holiday in Mumbai, for where he took off for by a personal flight (remember), recently disqualified @INCKarnataka MLA @MTBNagaraj (centre right of photo) poses with this new Rolls-Royce Phantom. pic.twitter.com/UNJEipJtJJ — Nivedith Alva (@nivedithalva) August 14, 2019

According to reports, the politician has said that it was a long-time dream for him to buy the car. According to another report, Nagaraj visited the Avimukteshwara temple in his hometown of Hoskote in his new car and later left to meet the Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in it.

Primarily, in India, the Rolls-Royce Phantom is brought as a completely built unit (CBU) and are double their international prices due to taxation. Furthermore, from handcrafted interiors to a starry roofline, it offers every luxury amenity that could be imagined in a car.

The glass-encased dashboard itself for the Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII is a piece of art and the car giving bespoke options adds to the final price tag.

Notably, the Phantom VIII is the successor of the Phantom model that had a runtime of almost 16 years.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII is made using a new-age aluminium space frame platform and the car is powered by a massive 6.75-litre petrol engine. Furthermore, the V12 unit twin-turbo engine churns out 563 Bhp of power along with 900 Nm of peak torque. This enables the car to reach 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds.

