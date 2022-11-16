Distance Restriction on Unreserved Tickets Through UTS App Extended

The Indian Railways has altered the UTS (Unreserved Ticket System), and its mobile app now allows users to book unreserved seats up to 20 kilometres away. Before this development, customers could use the smartphone app to reserve general tickets up to 5 kilometres through the UTS. The distance restriction for purchasing unreserved tickets through the UTS mobile app has just recently been extended by the Ministry of Railways.

In the suburbs, the distance restriction has also been increased. Now, it is 5 km instead of the previous 2 km. The UTS mobile app also lets users buy platform tickets, monthly passes, and seasonal tickets, allowing passengers to save time by not having to stand in long queues in front of the ticket counter. The UTS mobile app can be downloaded for free on Android, iOS and Windows operating systems. Ticket payment can also be done through online banking or wallets like R-Wallet, Paytm and Mobikwik. Follow these steps to book tickets using the app.

First of all download UTS ON App from Google Playstore

After that enter your name, mobile number, ID card number

After registration, sign up by entering the OTP received on your registered mobile phone

You will receive your ID and password on your registered mobile number

Now you can book tickets by logging in to UTS. Select Normal booking from the menu under Book ticket and enter the name/code of departure and arrival stations.

Then choose the type of ticket, like Express, Postal or Passenger

Use your preferred mode of online payment.

