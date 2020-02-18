DLF Gifts Three Customized Mahindra Scorpio SUVs with LMG to Gurugram Police

Recently, Gurugram Police have been provided with three modified units of the Mahindra Scorpio with an objective to strengthen safety and security in the millennial hub. The Scorpios have been given by Dr. Vinay Sahni, CEO of DLF Foundation, and come equipped with front fog lamps to ensure better visibility in unfavourable weather settings, reported Gaadiwaadi.com.

Mounted with a light machine gun (LMG) on the top, the SUVs have been exclusively custom-built by Mahindra Defence Systems Limited. The system has provisioned the Scorpio QRT with a hydraulic cupola to post LMG on the roof which empowers the defense vessel to hold 360 degrees with firepower while the vehicle is in motion, the report added.

With no mechanical changes, the Scorpio is accessible with two BS4-compliant diesel engines – a 2.5-litre and a 2.2-litre unit. The 2.5-litre oil burner yields 75 hp and 200 Nm torque whereas the 2.2-litre unit is rated at 120 hp with 280 Nm torque.



Typically, both the engines come paired to a 5-speed corporeal gearbox. The 2.2-litre mHawk engine in its higher state of tune can belt out 140 hp of maximum power and 320 Nm peak torque, and is mated with a 6-speed MT.

Moreover, Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to bring a new-gen model of the Scorpio to the Indian arcade. The new-gen model in all the probabilities will come fortified with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine.

Dr. Vinay Sahni, CEO, DLF Foundation (philanthropic division of DLF Group) donated the vehicles to Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, Muhammad Akil, IPS, in the attendance of other VIPs.

Dr. Sahni expressed the foundation's commitment towards ensuring better law and order in the city. He was quoted by Gaadiwaadi.com as saying, “With an attempt to contribute to strengthening safety and security in the city, the DLF Foundation has extended its support to the Gurugram Police. With the rising concern of women safety and security in the country, we want Gurugram to ensure a safe and sound environment.”

The three Scorpios will be linked to the Dial 100 Police control room and will also assist patrolling and surveillance around the city. Two of the three SUVs will be deployed at DLF Cyber Hub, while a third one will be posted at the Golf Course Road, the report further revealed.