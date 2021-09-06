2021 Benelli TRK 502 BS-VI Review: Getting that Big ADV Feel in a Budget

One of the most popular segments in the Indian motorcycle industry is adventure motorcycles and today, you can get a really good ADV without spending a lot of money on it. This includes the likes of the Hero XPulse 200, KTM 390 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan. However, if you want yourself a motorcycle that gives you that “big bike feels” and comes with a multi-cylinder engine, the prices of the options that are available for you shoot up drastically. And that is where the Benelli TRK 502 comes in as it is one of the most affordable “big” adventure tourers that you can buy. In this review, we are going to find out what it has to offer.

WATCH VIDEO:

Let’s start with the biggest attraction points of the motorcycle which is the way it sounds and the way it looks. The TRK 502 sounds like an in-line 4-cylinder motorcycle and is quite loud too, in case you are wondering. And as for the looks, the first thing you will notice is that the TRK is big!

2021 Benelli TRK 502. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Almost everything on it is oversized and honestly, that’s not a bad thing, it gives the motorcycle a rugged look especially with design elements like the massive beak which incorporates the twin headlamps too. Even the wind deflector is massive in size and it works wonders at high speeds. And the same goes for the big seats which are oh-so-comfortable. The TRK 502 is now also BS-VI compliant and with that update, it gets sturdier knuckle guards, the mirrors now have a textured finish, the front mudguard is body-coloured, the switch cluster is now backlit and has seen an improvement in terms of quality and while the semi-digital instrument cluster remains the same, it is now backlit too.

2021 Benelli TRK 502. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Once you are on the motorcycle, you will find that it has an ample amount of space on offer. The handlebars fall naturally to your hands without reaching out to them and the riding position is great. I’m 5’10” for reference and I could plant both of my feet firmly onto the ground. This is a motorcycle that will be comfortable for long-distance touring and additionally, even if you are a tall rider, you will not feel cramped riding this.

2021 Benelli TRK 502. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

While the TRK 502 is an adventure motorcycle, it prefers to be on the roads and not so much going off of it. Given its massive weight of 235 Kg and its top-heavy design, the bike can be a bit challenging to ride off-road especially for new riders getting into off-roading. Also, I found the fuel tank shape to be extremely intrusive while standing up on the footpegs to control the motorcycle.

2021 Benelli TRK 502. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

On well-built roads, however, the TRK 502 is a pleasant experience. The ride setup is great and you can do long hours of riding in one go without any complaints. The big 20-litre fuel tank also helps.

2021 Benelli TRK 502. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

This brings us to the engine which also does duty on other Benelli motorcycles and to be honest, it doesn’t really stand out in any particular department and in terms of performance, is decent at best. You really have to work the engine for those quick overtakes and when you do that, you have quite a bit of vibration on the handlebar and the footpegs. So the best way to ride the Benelli TRK 502 is to take it easy and choose the highway over trails.

2021 Benelli TRK 502. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

So to sum it all up, the Benelli TRK 502 does have its pros and cons but when you consider the price tag that this motorcycle is coming at, it actually becomes a pretty good value for money. But what you need to keep in mind is that this is a heavy motorcycle, so if you’re someone who is stepping up from a smaller motorcycle, I would recommend that you test ride it first and be comfortable with the idea of having a motorcycle this big around you. But if it is the size of the motorcycle and not the weight that matters, well, the TRK 502 is something that you can consider.

